Tempur Sealy Is A Cyclical Company And Should Be Valued As Such

Summary

  • TPX North America segment accounted for 85% of the group revenue. There is a strong correlation between this segment’s revenue and the Housing Starts.
  • Housing Starts is cyclical. As such, TPX is a cyclical company. Any analysis and valuation should be based on its performance over the cycle.
  • Based on this cyclical view, while TPX is fundamentally sound, there is no margin of safety at the current price.

Tempur + Sealy sign is seen at Sealy Canada Ltd head office in Scarborough, On., Canada

JHVEPhoto

Investment thesis

Tempur Sealy International, Inc.'s (NYSE:TPX) performance is strongly linked to the Housing Starts. The Housing Starts is cyclical. As such, I think TPX is a cyclical company. Any analysis and valuation of TPX should be based on its performance over

TPX North America segment revenue vs Housing Starts

Chart 1: TPX North America segment revenue vs Housing Starts (Author)

Correlation between TPX North America segment revenue and Housing Starts

Table 1: Correlation between TPX North America segment revenue and Housing Starts (Author)

US Housing Starts

Chart 2: US Housing Starts (Trading Economics)

estimating the WACC

Table 2: Estimating the WACC (Author from various sources)

Estimating the intrinsic value

Table 3: Estimating the Intrinsic Value (Author)

Cyclical vs Non-cyclical assumptions and valuation

Table 4: Cyclical vs Non-cyclical assumptions and valuation (Author)

This article was written by

BSc (Eng), MBA. Self-taught value investor with 2 decades of investing experience. Blogger at i4value.asia. The blog is on value investing through case studies where I analyze and value listed companies in the ASEAN and US regions. I have an exceptional perspective having served as a Board member of a Malaysia listed company for several decades. I have value investing book "Do you really want to master value investing?" on Amazon

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (2)

