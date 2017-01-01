Zscaler: Back Off For Now

Jan. 04, 2023 5:19 PM ETZscaler, Inc. (ZS)2 Comments
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
25.04K Followers

Summary

  • Zscaler, long one of the most expensive stocks in the SaaS sector, has fallen 60% over the past year.
  • Despite the steep fall, the company still retains a rich ~12x forward revenue multiple, which compares unfavorably to many "fallen angel" software names.
  • The company has seen its billings growth decay to a mid-30s growth rate.
  • Counterbalancing this, however, is a hefty double-digit pro forma operating margin, still positioning Zscaler as a "Rule of 40" stock.
Zscaler Headquarters

hapabapa

When it comes to positioning my portfolio for 2023, I'm being incredibly selective about the stocks for which I am banking on a rebound. I'm looking for resilient growth in the face of macro headwinds, profitability or at least a path to it, and

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
25.04K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.