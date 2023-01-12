IHIT Vs. BSCN: 2 Invesco Bond Funds That Terminate In 2023

Summary

  • The Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) terminates near 12/1/23, with a payout goal of $9.835.
  • The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) terminates near 12/15/23. Unlike IHIT, Invesco did not set a payout goal for this ETF.
  • Both funds are examined in terms of characteristics and risks investors are exposed to until then.
  • My view is IHIT offers higher return potential but that comes with more risk than what BSCN faces. With 1-YR CD rates over 4.5%, I would rather be there than own BSCN at this point.
December 2023 Calendar Pages. Time Flies Concept.

atakan/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Introduction

Occasionally an investor knows they need a cash infusion near a certain date, like making a RMD payment. Using CDs, a US Treasury issue or a baby bond

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

seekingalpha.com IHIT DVDs

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

