PHX Minerals: Laying The Foundation For A Long-Term Run

Gary Bourgeault profile picture
Gary Bourgeault
12.88K Followers

Summary

  • With PHX Minerals' 2020 hedges completely rolling in early 2023, it should lead to higher realized prices and cash flow, assuming commodity prices in 2023 are what they were in 2022.
  • I like the company's acquisition model and explain why it should be a strong tailwind for PHX Minerals going forward.
  • The overall strategy for PHX Minerals is to acquire more royalty production with an increased weighting toward natural gas.

Gas valve on pipeline

NiseriN/iStock via Getty Images

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) hasn't exactly had a compelling chart over the last few years, as it has dropped from about $22.00 per share in early January 2018 to $3.72 as I write in early January 2023.

PHX Royalty Cash Flow

Investor Presentation

PHX Balance Sheet Liquidity

Investor Presentation

PHX Acquisitions

Investor Presentation

PHX Royalty Interest Inventory

Investor Presentation

This article was written by

Gary Bourgeault profile picture
Gary Bourgeault
12.88K Followers
I am a former investment advisor and owner of several businesses. These days I invest only for myself while continuing to write on a variety of financial and economic topics.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.