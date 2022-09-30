Microchip Technology: Well-Positioned For A Smooth And Soft Landing

InvestOhTrader profile picture
InvestOhTrader
1.15K Followers

Summary

  • Microchip Technology Incorporated enjoys growing top line and supported with high quality backlogs.
  • The company maintained growing margins with improving efficiency in its total operating expenses.
  • Microchip Technology enjoys growing free cash flow despite its growing CAPEX budget.
  • The firm is appealing because to its long-term strategy to return 100% of free cash flow to shareholders through dividend payments and share buybacks.
  • Microchip Technology is trading at a logical support and it remains fundamentally steady, making the stock an appealing buy-on-fear candidate.

Microchip headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) provides a comprehensive portfolio that is tailored toward the delivery of smart, connected, and secure control software solutions. In addition, they are well-known for their synergistic product line-up, which benefits from today’s digitalization. One

MCHP: Positive Annual Estimates Revisions

MCHP: Positive Annual Estimates Revisions (Source: SeekingAlpha.com)

MCHP: Consistent Revenue Growth

MCHP: Consistent Revenue Growth (Source: Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference Presentation)

MCHP: Improving Total Operating Expense As % Of Revenue

MCHP: Improving Total Operating Expense As % Of Revenue (Source: Data from SeekingAlpha. Prepared by the Author)

MCHP: Relative Valuation

MCHP: Relative Valuation (Source: Data from SeekingAlpha. Prepared by the Author)

MCHP: Relative Valuation

MCHP: Relative Valuation (Source: Prepared by the Author)

MCHP: Weekly Chart

MCHP: Weekly Chart (Source: Author’s TradingView Account)

This article was written by

InvestOhTrader profile picture
InvestOhTrader
1.15K Followers
Hi there! I am an equity research analyst by profession but a trader by heart, with a background in accounting. I try my best to be a responsible investor, guided by my expertise in fundamental and technical analysis. I enjoy surfing and riding the trends about equity, currencies and cryptocurrency. With a little over 5 years of experience in the market, I enjoy keeping my mind open to fresh ideas from different investment viewpoints since it allows me to expand my knowledge in this wild, but always energizing investing industry. PS. I apologize if I am unable to respond to your feedback immediately. However, when I have free time, I read through it all and enjoy reading both positive and negative feedback. Thank you!

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in MCHP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.