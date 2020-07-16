Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) went public in July 2020, raising $178 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.
The firm enables more rapid development of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products.
Berkeley Lights, Inc. is acquiring another heavy loss-making company in an all-stock deal and will rebrand as PhenomeX (CELL).
Given the two firms’ record of losses, worsening macroeconomic conditions and the potential for longer sales cycles ahead, I’m staying away from BLI/ISO/CELL.
Emeryville, California-based Berkeley Lights was founded to provide a range of cell research services in the areas of antibody therapeutics, cell therapy, and synthetic biology.
Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Dr. Siddhartha Kadia, who has been with the firm since March 2022 and was previously president and CEO of EAG Laboratories.
The company’s primary offerings include:
OptoSelect chips
Reagent kits
Advanced automation systems
Advanced application and workflow software.
The company markets its offerings directly to prospective customers via an in-house sales force aimed at research use only [RUO] markets.
Management says it believes there are about 1,600 companies, government entities, and academic institutions, making its addressable market total $23 billion, comprised of the following:
Antibody therapeutics - $6 billion
Cell therapy - $15 billion
Synthetic biology - $2 billion.
According to a 2019 market research report by MarketsAndMarkets, the global market for cell analysis was an estimated $16 billion in 2019 and is forecast to reach $22.7 billion by 2024.
This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 7.2% from 2019 to 2024.
The main drivers for this expected growth are growing government funding for cell-focused research activities and an increased incidence of chronic and infectious diseases.
Also, the industry is expected to face the twin challenges of the current high cost of its services and not enough skilled workers.
Below is a chart showing the historical and projected growth of the cell analysis industry by region:
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Danaher
Menarini Silicon Biosystems
Miltenyi Biotec
Sphere Fluidics
Others.
Total revenue by quarter has plateaued or fallen in recent quarters:
Gross profit margin by quarter has trended higher more recently:
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have jumped in the most recent reporting period:
Operating losses by quarter have worsened materially in recent periods:
Earnings per share (Diluted) have also worsened further into negative territory:
(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)
In the past 12 months, BLI’s stock price has fallen 84.9% vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index’s drop of around 19.7%, as the chart below indicates:
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
1.2
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
-1.6
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
14.5%
|
Net Income Margin
|
-91.0%
|
GAAP EBITDA %
|
-74.2%
|
Market Capitalization
|
$185,245,504
|
Enterprise Value
|
$106,684,269
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
-$66,536,000
|
Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted)
|
-$1.20
(Source - Financial Modeling Prep.)
In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q3 2022’s results, management highlighted its goal of "generating positive cash flow by early 2025."
In July 2022, the firm took action to reduce its burn rate, including ending some functional screening service agreements that were uneconomic.
The company is increasing its focus on the gene therapy viral vector manufacturing and development space, which it believes can produce its "largest near term return of R&D investment."
As to its financial results, total revenue dropped 12% year-over-year on difficult comps and partnership revenue reduction of 52%.
SG&A as a percentage of total revenue jumped sharply, while operating losses continued to worsen, as did negative earnings per share results.
For the balance sheet, the firm finished the quarter with $134.7 million in cash, equivalents and short-term investments and $19.8 million in total debt.
Over the trailing twelve months, free cash used was $64.7 million, of which capital expenditures accounted for $12.8 million. The company paid a hefty $22.3 million in stock-based compensation.
Looking ahead, management guided 2022 revenue to be in line with 2021 but fear "global trends that can increase pressure on CapEx budgets" and lengthen sales cycles.
Berkeley Lights, Inc. recently announced the acquisition of IsoPlexis (ISO) for $57.8 million in an all-stock deal. It will change the combined company name to PhenomeX.
ISO has generated $89.8 million in operating losses over the trailing twelve-month period.
So, between the two companies, they have generated enormous losses over the past year, in excess of $170 million.
Given the two firms’ record of losses, worsening macroeconomic conditions and the potential for longer sales cycles ahead, I’m staying away from BLI/ISO/CELL.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This report is for educational purposes and is not financial, legal, or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or be removed at any time without notice. You should perform your own research on your particular financial situation before making any decisions.
