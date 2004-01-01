Yara: 2023 Upsides And Targets Are Clear To Me

Jan. 04, 2023 7:38 PM ETYara International ASA (YARIY)
Wolf Report profile picture
Wolf Report
Marketplace

Summary

  • I've been investing in Yara for years, and am currently sitting on a nearly 6% portfolio position in the company with a cost basis of native below 300 NOK.
  • The current price is above that - and that does not yet include the substantial number of dividends and extraordinary dividends paid out, coming to a 63% RoR.
  • The potential for Yara is to reach above 500 NOK once again driven by strong results for the year, and potential great 2023. I'll show you "BUY" and "TRIM" here.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT on Alpha get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

A seed and fertilizer spreader sitting out on a lawn

Robin Gentry /iStock via Getty Images

Dear readers/followers,

Last time I wrote on Yara (OTCPK:YARIY) was in August of 2022. That's a few months back, and since that time, my stance has outperformed, and Yara has outperformed the S&P 500

Yara International Article

Yara International Article (Seeking Alpha)

yara International Article

Yara International Article (Seeking Alpha)

Yara IR

Yara IR (Yara IR)

Yara Dividends

Yara Dividends (Tikr.com)

Yara 3Q22 Margins

Yara 3Q22 Margins (Yara IR)

Yara IR

Yara IR (Yara IR)

Yara IR

Yara IR (Yara IR)

Yara IR

Yara IR (Yara IR)

Yara IR

Yara IR (Yara IR)

Yara EPS/Dividend Forecast

Yara EPS/Dividend Forecast (TIKR.com)

The company discussed in this article is only one potential investment in the sector. Members of iREIT on Alpha get access to investment ideas with upsides that I view as significantly higher/better than this one. Consider subscribing and learning more here.

This article was written by

Wolf Report profile picture
Wolf Report
29.15K Followers
Author of iREIT on Alpha
The #1 Service For Safe and Reliable REIT Income

36 year old DGI investor/senior analyst in private portfolio management for a select number of clients in Sweden. Invests in USA, Canada, Germany, Scandinavia, France, UK, BeNeLux. My aim is to only buy undervalued/fairly valued stocks and to be an authority on value investments as well as related topics.

I am a contributor for iREIT on Alpha as well as Dividend Kings here on Seeking Alpha and work as a Senior Research Analyst for Wide Moat Research LLC.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of YARIY, BASFY, NHYDY, IBM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment. Short-term trading, options trading/investment, and futures trading are potentially extremely risky investment styles. They generally are not appropriate for someone with limited capital, limited investment experience, or a lack of understanding for the necessary risk tolerance involved. The author's intent is never to give personalized financial advice, and publications are to be viewed as research and company interest pieces.

The author owns the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in the articles. The author owns the Canadian tickers of all Canadian stocks written about.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.