U.S. Dollar Set To Decline In 2023 Amid Inflation Fears

Jan. 04, 2023 7:49 PM ETIEF, SHY, TLT, UUP, DXY
Muhammad Umair profile picture
Muhammad Umair
37 Followers

Summary

  • The total federal debt has reached $31.35 billion, and inflation has hit a 40-year record high.
  • The increase in the federal funds rate above 4% in an effort to combat high inflation has not been effective.
  • The number of housing permits is falling, and a drop below 1 million would cause additional inflation.
  • The US dollar reaches the significant objective and establishes a strong bearish development, indicating a decline in 2023.

American paper money

MarekUsz

This article examines the fundamental and technical outlook for the US Dollar Index (DXY) by studying the present situation of the economy, federal debt, inflation, and interest rates of the United States. The debt of the United States has been growing

Consumer Price Index and Effective Federal Funds Rate

Consumer Price Index and Effective Federal Funds Rate (fred.stlouisfed.org)

10-year Treasury maturity constant minus 3-month Treasury maturity constant

10-year Treasury maturity constant minus 3-month Treasury maturity constant (fred.stlouisfed.org)

Household and Nonprofit Organization Net Worth

Household and Nonprofit Organization Net Worth (fred.stlouisfed.org)

New Privately-Owned Housing Units

New Privately-Owned Housing Units (fred.stlouisfed.org)

US Dollar Weekly Chart

US Dollar Yearly (stockcharts.com)

US Dollar Monthly Chart

US Dollar Monthly (stockcharts.com)

US Dollar Weekly Chart

US Dollar Weekly (stockcharts.com)

This article was written by

Muhammad Umair profile picture
Muhammad Umair
37 Followers
Muhammad Umair, PhD is a financial markets analyst, advisor and investor with over 15 years of experience in financial markets. He is the founder of Gold Predictors, a web application that publishes in-depth analysis and educational materials on the forex, gold, and silver markets using advanced analytical techniques. He has transformed the world of trading and investing by developing superior forecasting techniques and analyses that have up to 95% accuracy in price points and timing. The high-quality analysis and trading ideas, available at the Gold Predictors website, are the result of extensive research and testing of trading strategies on live accounts over time. He believes that the precious metals sector currently has the most potential. As a consequence, it is his main point of interest to help traders and investors make the most of that potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.