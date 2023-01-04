Latin America In The Long Term: A Potential Application Of U.S. Equities

Jan. 04, 2023 8:00 PM ET
Summary

  • Latin American equities had a stronger year than most regional markets.
  • Many Latin American countries benefitted from having more (less) exposure to out- (under-) performing GICS® sectors compared to the S&P 1500™.
  • Over long-term horizons, the S&P Composite 1500 showed higher returns and lower risk compared to the country-specific indices.
  • U.S. equities may still be relevant to investors in Latin America – combining U.S. equity exposures with a domestic equity allocation could have improved risk-adjusted returns.

By Cristopher Anguiano

2022 was a challenging year for equity markets, as central banks around the world hiked interest rates in response to surging inflation. U.S. equities were affected by the souring sentiment, with the S&P Composite 1500

Exhibit 1 shows that equity markets in Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Peru increased in U.S. dollar terms last year.

Exhibit 2 shows that many Latin American countries benefitted from having more (less) exposure to out- (under-) performing GICS® sectors compared to the S&P 1500™.

Exhibit 3 shows the rolling five-year risk-adjusted returns, where U.S. equities posted a higher return per unit of risk.

Exhibit 4 shows that adding a U.S. equity allocation to a domestic equity allocation could have improved risk-adjusted returns, historically.

This article was written by

S&P Dow Jones Indices profile picture
S&P Dow Jones Indices
2.13K Followers
