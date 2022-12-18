Technology Outlook For 2023

Brian Kapp, CFA
  • Given its dominance in the US market indices, the outlook for the technology sector takes on added importance.
  • The opportunity costs in technology during 2022 were substantial compared to most of the other sectors.
  • Growth rates are no longer exceptional while valuations are still well above the market.
  • Similarities with the 2000 dotcom peak include the high-powered nature of capital flows, which could surprise the markets in 2023.
  • There is an expanding opportunity set available to investors as we traverse the current phase change in the markets.
Climate change from drought to green growth

appledesign

2022 was not kind to the technology sector as evidenced by the Technology Select Sector SPDR® Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) being down over 28%. Compared to the S&P 500 down just over 19%, excluding dividends, the underperformance was material. The fund tracks

performance S&P 500 index sectors

XLK sectors

consensus earnings estimates for Microsoft and Apple

consensus forecasts for Schlumberger

consensus forecasts for CNX

the estimated value of funds raised via IPOs

performance S&P 500 index sectors from lows

Technology Select Sector SPDR® Fund XLK 1-year daily chart.

Technology Select Sector SPDR® Fund XLK 5-year weekly chart.

Technology Select Sector SPDR® Fund XLK 20-year monthly chart.

Brian Kapp, CFA
I am the co-founder and CEO of stoxdox, Inc., a universal platform for professional quality stock and investment research. I started in the investment industry in 1996 and spent the first half of my career as a portfolio manager at Merrill Lynch then UBS Financial Services. Later, I founded and served as the portfolio manager at both Kapp/Scanlon Financial Group and Oasis Capital. I am a CFA® charterholder and earned a BS in Industrial Management and a BS in Economics at Carnegie Mellon University. My experience combined with a strong foundation in strategic management and economics offers a uniquely full-spectrum, full-cycle, and global perspective.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

