Reckitt Benckiser: Not Cheap But Definitely Worth Considering

Jan. 05, 2023 11:30 AM ETReckitt Benckiser Group plc (RBGLY), RBGPF
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Marketplace

Summary

  • Reckitt Benckiser owns a portfolio of well-known household brands.
  • While Lysol and Dettol products will see a double digit revenue decrease, the 'core' portfolio should grow, thereby mitigating the impact of COVID-specific products.
  • The stock is trading at a FCF yield of approximately 6%, while the forward EV/EBITDA for 2024 is just around 11.
  • These types of stocks rarely get ultra cheap, but the valuation is very reasonable now.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of European Small-Cap Ideas get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Global Supply Chain Disruption Continues To Plague Manufacturers Of Consumer Goods

Brandon Bell/Getty Images News

Introduction

Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGPF) (OTCPK:RBGLY) performed pretty well during the COVID pandemic as its Lysol and Dettol disinfectant brands were highly sought after. But Reckitt is more than just those two products and about 70% of its revenue comes

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
17.84K Followers
We zoom in on capital gains and dividend income in European small-caps
As I'm a long-term investor, I'll highlight some stockpicks which will have a 5-7 year investment horizon. As I strongly believe a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks, my articles will reflect my thoughts on this mixture.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.