Phiwath Jittamas

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) exposes investors to a bucket of mortgage REITs, which are essentially companies that hold mortgages and act more or less as mortgage backed securities for investors to earn interest on. The YTMs of mortgages have risen as reference rates rise, but the problem with REM is that as opposed to buying an MBS ETF directly, there's less information with which to judge value based on credit scores. Many of the REITs inside invest in agency backed MBSs, but there are 34 holdings to check and it's a bit of a tough nut to crack, especially when it's hard to collect info on what tranches they own and the credit scores. There are MBS ETFs out there that delineate the risks in a much better way.

Quick Look At REM

REM isn't the largest ETF with only 34 holdings, and the skew towards the top 2 is pretty apparent when looking at the top holdings.

REM Top Holdings (iShares.com)

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) is a large allocation in the ETF. We know a little about its risk profile because we know they go for agency securities, and almost all of their portfolio is allocated to agency-backed MBSs. This means that one of the GSEs has bought and then sold mortgages after securitising them from banks, given certain minimal criteria of risk, including LTVs (there's a maximum 80% LTV requirement by GSEs) and FICO scores. Depending on the agency that backs an MBS, its credit risk can differ. But the GSEs actually guarantee that investors will receive timely payments, and in principle the default risk of the pool is slim to none as they all have privileged access to financing, especially in what we perceive as the current environment. The risks are primarily reinvestment risks and duration risks, but tranches of MBSs are designed to have more credit risk, and those can default, and we don't have ETF-level stats on credit risks to assess the risk premia with. There's too much scope for variation with the ETF to give it a go.

There are more technical reasons to be a little concerned over REM, which is the MBSs in general have a property called negative convexity, which is that empirically lower rates does less to boost the price than higher rates does to punch down the price. We've seen that when comparing MBSs to other fixed income categories with the same credit risk. This is partially because as prevailing rates grow, not only is there a duration effect that hurts the MBSs, but refinancing or early paybacks, in an environment where they would have been welcome, are less likely. The risk of early paybacks and reinvestment challenges grows as rates fall and hinders the benefit to price as duration effects take hold.

Economic Prognosis

We think that while companies like NLY feature a lot of fixed coupons, and therefore duration risk given the long-term nature of a mortgage, the duration risk in the current environment is somewhat limited. Rates are looking to be approaching a peak as inflation expectations as well as actual inflation figures ease. The Fed may go on a little longer than necessary, but rates are likely to come down soon.

In principle now would be a good time to consider longer duration instruments. However, negative convexity is one reason to look away from MBSs in general, and the harder to assess credit situation of a portfolio of mortgage REITs would be a reason to eschew REM in particular.