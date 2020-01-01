Manufacturing Sector Contracts Again In December

Summary

  • The ISM Manufacturing survey suggests the sector has seen a clear slowdown in recent months with broad based weakness across different aspects of business.
  • The Manufacturing PMI fell to 48.4 percent in December, the second consecutive reading below neutral and the lowest level since May 2020.
  • Nearly every component index was below neutral for the month.

By Robert Hughes

AIER

The Institute for Supply Management’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 48.4 percent in December, the second consecutive reading below neutral and the lowest level since May 2020. The survey suggests the manufacturing sector contracted in December (see the

AIER

Nearly every component index was below neutral for the month (see second chart). According to the report, “The U.S. manufacturing sector again contracted, with the Manufacturing PMI at its lowest level since the coronavirus pandemic recovery began. With Business Survey Committee panelists reporting softening new order rates over the previous seven months, the December composite index reading reflects companies’ slowing their output.”
AIER

The Production Index fell below neutral, suggesting contraction for the month. The index came in at 48.5 percent in December, falling 3.0 points from November (see the top of the third chart). The index had been above 50 for 30 months and is well below its 25-year average of 55.4 percent.

AIER

