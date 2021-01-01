Private Sector Job Openings Remain High Despite A Second Consecutive Decline

Summary

  • The latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the total number of job openings in the economy decreased.
  • Today’s job openings data suggest the labor market maintained resilience through November.
  • While the low number of available workers per opening implies the labor market remains tight, some deterioration at the margin is a warning sign.

By Robert Hughes

November was the sixth decline in the last eight months since hitting a record high in March

The latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the total number of job openings in the economy decreased to 10.458 million in November, down from 10.512 million in October.

The highest openings rates were in leisure and hospitality

The number of private sector quits rose in November

The highest quits rates were in leisure and hospitality industries

The number of jobseekers per opening ticked up slightly in November

AIER educates Americans on the value of personal freedom, free enterprise, property rights, limited government and sound money. Our ongoing scientific research demonstrates the importance of these principles in advancing peace, prosperity and human progress. www.aier.orgFounded in 1933, AIER is a donor-based non-profit economic research organization. We represent no fund, concentration of wealth, or other special interests, and no advertising is accepted in our publications. Financial support is provided by tax-deductible contributions, and by the earnings of our wholly owned investment advisory organization, American Investment Services, Inc. (http://www.americaninvestment.com/)

Additional disclosure: © 2021 American Institute for Economic Research

Comments

