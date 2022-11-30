BOIL: Boiling It Down, Avoid This Fund

Summary

  • The BOIL ETF provides 2x leverage to the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex.
  • It is a 'rolling' futures fund, so suffers from roll decay when the futures curve is in contango.
  • It is also a levered ETF, so it suffers from volatility decay.
  • The combination of roll decay and volatility decay has caused the BOIL ETF to produce an abysmal -41% return p.a. over 10 years.
  • Most investors should avoid this fund.

costs for heating with gas

filmfoto

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:BOIL) combines the worst features of a 'rolling' futures fund and a levered ETF. It suffers from futures roll decay, as well as volatility decay. The combination of these two features has caused the fund

BOIL historical returns

Figure 1 - BOIL historical returns (proshares.com)

Long term natural gas prices

Figure 2 - Long term natural gas spot prices (stockcharts.com)

BOIL ETF holdings

Figure 3 - BOIL ETF holdings (proshares.com)

Illustrative contango chart

Figure 4 - Illustrative contango chart (cmegroup.com)

Natural gas price seasonality

Figure 5 - Natural gas seasonality (equityclock.com)

U.S. natural gas in storage

Figure 6 - U.S. natural gas in storage (EIA)

Natural gas spot price

Figure 7 - Natural gas spot price (stockcharts.com)

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
1.81K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

