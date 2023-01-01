The Inflation Tide Continues To Recede

Summary

  • Massive government transfer payments during the Covid era ended up being monetized and stored in bank saving and deposit accounts.
  • When people emerged from their Covid cocoons in early 2021, they unleashed a tsunami of spending.
  • Inflation, as a result, surged.
  • The monetary fuel for the inflation fires is running out.
  • The mood of the market could improve substantially in coming months.

To recap, the key monetary events of the past two years: Massive government transfer payments during the Covid era ended up being monetized and stored in bank saving and deposit accounts by a public largely unable and not very

Chart #1 shows, the $6 trillion M2 bulge is shrinking, both nominally and relative to the size of our growing economy.

Chart #2 shows how surging growth in the M2 money supply (blue line) was fueled by massive government deficits of equal size (roughly $6 trillion).

Chart #3 compares the year over year growth of M2 (blue line) with the year over year growth in the Consumer Price Index (red line) lagged by one year,

Chart #4 shows the ratio of M2 to nominal GDP, which I've called Money Demand.

Chart #5 shows that only about 40% of businesses in the manufacturing sector are paying higher prices these days

Scott Grannis was Chief Economist from 1989 to 2007 at Western Asset Management Company, a Pasadena-based manager of fixed-income funds for institutional investors around the globe. He was a member of Western's Investment Strategy Committee, was responsible for developing the firm's domestic and international outlook, and provided consultation and advice on investment and asset allocation strategies to CFOs, Treasurers, and pension fund managers. He specialized in analysis of Federal Reserve policy and interest rate forecasting, and spearheaded the firm's research into Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS). Prior to joining Western Asset, he was Senior Economist at the Claremont Economics Institute, an economic forecasting and consulting service headed by John Rutledge, from 1980 to 1986. From 1986 to 1989, he was Principal at Leland O'Brien Rubinstein Associates, a financial services firm that specialized in sophisticated hedging strategies for institutional investors. Visit his blog: Calafia Beach Pundit (http://scottgrannis.blogspot.com/)

