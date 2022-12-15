The Benefits Of Lower Correlations

Jan. 05, 2023 12:00 AM ETCIBR, BUG, IHAK, HACK, FITE, WCBR, GII, IGF, VPN, GLIF, NFRA, TOLZ, PAVE, OBOR, SIMS, IFRA, EFRA, PBW, PBD, SMOG, ICLN, GRID, ACES, CTEC, BNE, ERTH, CTEX, FRNW, GCLN, TEMP
Global X ETFs profile picture
Global X ETFs
3.1K Followers

Summary

  • Correlations across U.S. equity, international equity, and fixed income rose in 2022 as global central banks increased policy rates to reduce consumer demand and curb inflation.
  • International markets may benefit as peak pessimism fades.
  • Energy, Communication Services, and Information Technology have the highest percentages of analyst Buy ratings, while Consumer Staples and Utilities have the lowest.

stock market investment graph on financial numbers abstract background.3d illustration

monsitj

Rising Asset Correlations Went into Overdrive In 2022

Correlations across U.S equity, international equity, and fixed income rose in 2022 as global central banks increased policy rates to reduce consumer demand and curb inflation. For fixed income, the worst may have passed

Historical Correlations

Sector Breadth Shows Dispersion In Trend

Current Views on US Sectors

This article was written by

Global X ETFs profile picture
Global X ETFs
3.1K Followers
Founded in 2008, Global X is a sponsor of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). We are distinguished by our Thematic Growth, Income, and International ETFs. Explore our insights on the trends and themes shaping global markets – from technology to commodities to emerging economies – at globalxfunds.com/research. Global X ETFs is a member of the Mirae Asset Global Investments Group. Important disclosures: globalxfunds.com/privacy

Recommended For You

Comments disabled for this article
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.