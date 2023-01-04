Alternative Investments: The Case For Real Estate

Jan. 05, 2023 12:34 AM ETITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB, IYR, REZ, REM, RWR, VNQ, ICF, FRI, PSR, JRE, KBWY, SCHH, ROOF, MORT, REET, FREL, SRET, EWRE, XLRE, USRT, NURE, PPTY, SRVR, INDS, BBRE, NETL, RDOG, IVRA, REIT, FPRO, RQI, RNP, RFI, NRO, JRS, DRN, DRV, URE, SRS, SEVN, REK, VRAI, IARAX
Franklin Templeton Investments profile picture
Franklin Templeton Investments
3.78K Followers

Summary

  • Global central banks have raised interest rates to grapple with reemergent inflation, causing bond and equity valuations to decline in synchrony.
  • An investor can gain exposure to real estate through publicly traded REIT products or via open-end or closed-end private equity funds.
  • In our opinion, the current environment presents a compelling opportunity to consider allocating to real estate strategies.

A real estate agent offers a sample home insurance home to sign the agreement. with documents of the contract of sale or lease

ArLawKa AungTun

By Daniel Scher, Portfolio Manager, Research Analyst, Franklin Equity Group and Blair Schmicker, CFA, Portfolio Manager, Research Analyst, Franklin Equity Group

Public and private real estate investments present a compelling opportunity in the current environment of high

30-year Annualized Returns Through June 30, 2022

Portfolio Mix of Public and Private Real Estate: 20-years Annualized Risk and Returns Through June 30, 2022

Historical Price-to-Net Asset Value (P/NAV) Ratio 1996-2022

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton Investments profile picture
Franklin Templeton Investments
3.78K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) is a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton Investments. Franklin Templeton Investments provides global and domestic investment management solutions managed by its Franklin, Templeton, Mutual Series, Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management and K2 investment teams. The San Mateo, CA-based company has more than 65 years of investment experience and over $908 billion in assets under management as of May 31, 2014. For more information, please call 1-800/DIAL BEN® or visit franklinresources.com.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.