Homebuilders Shrugging Off Mixed Data

Jan. 04, 2023 11:55 PM ETITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB, IYR, REZ, REM, RWR, VNQ, ICF, FRI, PSR, JRE, KBWY, SCHH, ROOF, MORT, REET, FREL, SRET, EWRE, XLRE, USRT, NURE, PPTY, SRVR, INDS, BBRE, NETL, RDOG, IVRA, REIT, FPRO
Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46K Followers

Summary

  • The national average for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has come well off its highs, falling to 6.6% versus a high of 7.35% in early November. Despite the decline, mortgage rates remain at levels not seen since the early 2000s.
  • With mortgage rates giving buyers some relief, purchase applications had been on the rebound throughout November and December. But the final week of 2022 saw a large reversal in purchase apps with a 12% week-over-week decline.
  • Despite some silver linings in recent data, housing activity remains weak. Homebuilder stocks continue to look past that though and continue to shrug off much of the broader market choppiness.

Home Construction

RichLegg

The national average for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has come well off its highs, falling to 6.6% versus a high of 7.35% in early November. Despite the decline, mortgage rates remain at levels not seen since the early 2000s. We would also note that

Bankrate.com 30-year fixed-rate mortgage national average and 3-month change in percentage points

MBA mortgage purchase index level, seasonally adjusted

MBA mortgage purchase index level by week over the past decade, non-seasonally adjusted

Non-seasonally adjusted purchase applications percentage decline in 34 weeks after annual peak

MBA mortgage refinance index level, seasonally adjusted

iShares US Home Construction ETF - 50-day moving average and 200-day moving average

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.