ServiceNow: Too Risky To Buy In The New Year, Sell (Rating Downgrade)

Jan. 05, 2023 1:19 AM ETServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)ORCL
Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
5.68K Followers

Summary

  • ServiceNow is down nearly 39% over the past year, and we expect the stock to dip further.
  • We’re sell-rated on ServiceNow as we expect the company to underperform the competition in the first half of 2023.
  • We believe the bulk of ServiceNow’s revenue is derived from subscription revenue; hence, we believe the company will be under pressure as companies reevaluate their budget priorities under macroeconomic headwinds.
  • We believe ServiceNow will be pressured by macroeconomic headwinds normalizing subscription revenue.
  • ServiceNow is not cheap, and we recommend investors wait for a better entry point on the stock until guidance is de-risked before investing.
ServiceNow headquarters in Silicon Valley

Michael Vi

We’ve been bullish on ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) in the past, but we believe it is time to move the stock to a sell. Our bearish sentiment on ServiceNow is based on our expectations that macroeconomic headwinds are taking a bite out of

This article was written by

Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
5.68K Followers
We are professional stock pickers with a proven track record, in investments, industry expertise, and technology edge. We have been top-ranked (Starmine Thomson Reuters, Factset, Institutional Investor) tech equity analysts at Wall Street bulges. Before our Wall Street careers, each of us worked in the tech industry starting as an engineer at various high-tech companies before eventually earning an MBA. We strive to provide clear, applicable, and insightful Wall Street grade fundamental research with an investing edge on tech stocks. We are objective in our assessment of the technologies involved and frequently take contrarian positions after through investigation into hype and conventional wisdom. We aspire to provide best in class investment research to retail investors. We want to level the playing field for retail investors, by providing the best-in-class research that is only accessible to institutional investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.