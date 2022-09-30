Medical Properties: Will There Be A Dividend Cut In 2023?

Jan. 05, 2023 1:26 AM ETMedical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)1 Comment
On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
6.51K Followers

Summary

  • After losing almost 50% of its stock valuation in 2022, the new year could bring better returns for Medical Properties.
  • Recession-resilient business model may result in a repricing of the stock’s FFO prospects.
  • I am analyzing whether or not passive income investors are likely to see a dividend cut this year.

Doctors assisting patients at the hospital

andresr

In a few weeks, earnings season will begin, and real estate investment trusts will present their fourth-quarter and full-year results. One such trust will be Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW), whose valuation will have dropped by 49% by 2022

Adjusted Funds From Operations

Adjusted Funds From Operations (Medical Properties Trust)

Dividend

Dividend (Author Created Table Using Trust Information)

Balance Sheet

Balance Sheet (Medical Properties Trust)

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
6.51K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.