Holly Energy Partners: The Scene Is Set For Higher Distributions

Jan. 05, 2023 1:32 AM ETHolly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP)
Summary

  • Earlier in 2022, Holly Energy Partners placed higher distributions on the horizon.
  • They have not subsequently backed down, at least not publicly, and most importantly, they continue seeing benefits from their Sinclair acquisition.
  • When looking ahead, I estimate their free cash flow, and thus, distribution coverage will climb even higher in 2023 versus 2022.
  • This increases the scope for higher distributions with their investments winding down, thereby maximizing free cash flow.
  • It appears the scene is set for higher distributions, and thus I believe that maintaining my strong buy rating is appropriate.

Empty asphalt road and New year 2023 concept. Driving on an empty road to Goals 2023 with sunset.

tortoon

Introduction

When last discussing Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP), there had been a number of their Master Limited Partnership peers acquired by parent companies but as my previous article discussed, there was no takeover coming but more excitingly, management

Holly Energy Partners Ratings

Author

Holly Energy Partners Cash Flows

Author

Holly Energy Partners Operating Cash Flow

Author

Holly Energy Partners Capital Structure

Author

Holly Energy Partners Leverage

Author

Holly Energy Partners Debt Serviceability

Author

Holly Energy Partners Liquidity

Author

