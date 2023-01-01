Zscaler: More Pain Ahead Despite Strong Growth

Jan. 05, 2023 2:50 AM ETZscaler, Inc. (ZS)HACK
Acutel profile picture
Acutel
767 Followers

Summary

  • Zscaler has underperformed the cybersecurity industry by more than 100%, suggesting that, beyond the tech sell-off, there other underlying issues weighing on the stock.
  • The business has been doing well, achieving record revenues in a challenging macroeconomic environment.
  • The stock's downside risk is, however, too high right now as the business growth does not justify the stock's insanely high valuation.
  • In a market environment where valuation multiples matter more in investors’ decision-making process, ZS will struggle to attract buy and hold investors.
  • This will leave it vulnerable to more selling, potentially setting up investors for more pain in 2023.

Padlock Icon Cyber Security of Digital Data Network Protection, Secure Technology Blockchain Data Network Connectivity Background, And Secure Information for Privacy 3d rendering

KanawatTH

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) has in the past 12 months fallen more than 60% amid a sustained sell off in tech stocks triggered by interest rate hikes by the Fed. However, the fact that ZS has fallen more than the overall cybersecurity

ZS vs HACK 1 year performance

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Acutel profile picture
Acutel
767 Followers
We are global investors who invest in good companies at fair valuation and speculate on all else, subject to the risk exposure we can afford

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.