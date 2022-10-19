The Dollar Will Weaken, But Not Yet

Jan. 05, 2023 2:54 AM ETUUP, USDU, UDN
Christopher Yates, CFA profile picture
Christopher Yates, CFA
948 Followers

Summary

  • Over the long term, the fundamentals of the dollar suggest a downward bias is likely.
  • Likewise, sentiment and positioning remain elevated to levels indicative of long-term tops.
  • However, over the short to medium term, the growth cycle outlook and technical picture are supportive of continued dollar strength.
  • It is still too soon to call the next bear market for the greenback.

Money finance crisis falling graph chart

alexsl/iStock via Getty Images

Fundamentals - short-term tailwinds facing long-term headwinds

2022 saw phenomenal strength in the US dollar, the kind of strength that has a habit of hindering international trade, commerce and growth in a classic self-reflexive cycle. Being one of

Source: Mark Investments

Source: Mark Investments

Source: Peter Berenzin - BCA Research

Source: Peter Berenzin - BCA Research

twin deficits and dollar

Source: Acheron Insights, St. Louis Fed

global exports and dollar

Source: Acheron Insights, IMF, Yahoo Finance

global exports and business cycle

Source: Acheron Insights, ISM, IMF

US Dollar & Business cycle

Source: Acheron Insights, ISM, Yahoo Finance

Federal debt held by foreign investors

Source: Acheron Insights, St. Louis Fed

US dollar hedgers position

Source: SentimenTrader

hedge fund exposure - dollar weekly

Source: SentimenTrader

US dollar optix weekly

Source: SentimenTrader

Source: Jesse Felder - The Felder Report

Source: Jesse Felder - The Felder Report

dollar chart

StockCharts.com

dollar chart

StockCharts.com

US dollar seasonality

Source: SentimenTrader

dollar index

Source: SentimenTrader

Source: Deutsche Bank, Bloomberg

Source: Deutsche Bank, Bloomberg Finance LP

Source: Rob Anderson - Ned David Research

Source: Rob Anderson - Ned David Research

US dollar - cash settle

StockCharts.com

