Summary

  • Lockheed Martin had one of its best years in a long time during 2022. Shares bucked the overall downward trend in the markets.
  • Defense equities have become a safe haven in this uncertain global economy, given Russia's invasion of Ukraine as well as concerns over US-China relations.
  • We think many defense contractors, including Lockheed Martin, are well-positioned to do well in 2023. Its ~2.5% dividend yield should offer support to shares, too.
  • Our fair value estimate of Lockheed Martin is currently at ~$412 per share with the high end of the fair value estimate range just north of $505.
  • Though we’re not expecting a huge 2023 as it relates to Lockheed's share price performance, we are expecting resilience given its strong fundamentals and dividend growth profile.

By Valuentum Analysts

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) put up one of the best years in history during 2022 - not only did it beat the market, but its shares advanced more than 35%, while broader economic markets were down double-digits. With ongoing geopolitical

Key Investment Considerations

Key Investment Considerations (Image Source: Valuentum)

Return on Invested Capital

Return on Invested Capital (Image Source: Valuentum)

Valuation Breakdown

Valuation Breakdown (Image Source: Valuentum)

Range of Fair Value Outcomes

Range of Fair Value Outcomes (Image Source: Valuentum)

Dividend Cushion Cash Flow Bridge

Dividend Cushion Cash Flow Bridge (Image Source: Valuentum)

We offer subscriptions and exclusive newsletters. Visit our website at www.valuentum.com for more information. Valuentum is an independent investment research publisher, offering premium equity reports and dividend reports, as well as commentary across all sectors/companies, a Best Ideas Newsletter (spanning market caps, asset classes), a Dividend Growth Newsletter, modeling tools/products, and more. Valuentum is based in the Chicagoland area. Valuentum is not a money manager, broker, or financial advisor. Valuentum is a publisher of financial information. Please read our Disclaimer that applies to all articles published on Seeking Alpha: http://www.valuentum.com/categories/20110613. Follow us on Twitter: @Valuentum

