Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) has come a long way in improving its financial results. It used to be buffeted with high cost and a death spiral 14.5% yielding preferred stock which it finally got rid of in June 2021.
The company has three segments:
Despite the depressing picture painted by the above figure, we see a number of positive developments that are contributing to an improving perspective, despite the ugly revenue headline.
Growth will have to come from adding features and users at existing customers (like AT&T and Verizon) and gaining new customers (which they look like doing as they announced a letter of intent with a global tier 1 carrier).
5G should open more use cases and storage needs and carriers increasingly bundle services, often including cloud storage which should also act as a tailwind.
FWA (fixed-wireless access) opens up the enterprise and home internet market for carriers and a host of new connected device types, in need of storage for the data they produce.
The main KPIs:
The company extended its contract with AT&T and added a provision to its contract with Verizon to leverage its private storage infrastructure. Most notable, it signed a letter of intent with a new global tier 1 carrier, that will provide roughly $1M in professional services in Q4 and some $50M for the duration of the contract.
It added new cloud features like backtrack (recovering from ransomware or malware), secure folder, and Genius (machine learning) for photo optimization.
In RCS (rich communications services), they just reached 32.5M subscribers in Japan with their main carrier customers (NTT DOCOMO, KDDI, Softbank), up 62% since November 2020, introducing innovative features:
it now supports public personal identification (JPKI) with My Number cards, allowing the users to open a bank account or use a credit card with easy and secure verification of the identity via +Message, delivering more engaging experiences within the mobile ecosystem.
The combined thrust of US carriers for introducing RCS has fallen apart and Verizon is going alone as a Synchronoss customer, but it's early days yet. Encouraging is that they are seeing A2P traffic on their RCS platform with Verizon, and are anticipating more brands coming on board.
One of the main growth drivers here is A2P (app to person), which is used by businesses as a low-cost way to market via chat applications as 98% of messages are opened by the receiver. RCS offers more features here.
The company's digital services will be rebranded into NetworkX as its core value proposition (for carriers) is to significantly increase the utilization of network infrastructure assets and services while reducing costs.
It consists of two platforms, ConnectNX and spatialSUITE. The ConnectNX platform evolved from its iNOW and Virtual Front Office products and enables partners to conduct business on a blockchain-distributed ledger.
It signed a multi-year deal for ConnectNX with Consolidated Communications, a leading broadband business solution provider
The spatialSUITE platform is a network design and digital infrastructure management platform used by customers across industries, including Comcast, Rogers, and Lumen Technologies.
The company sold its DXP and Activation businesses to iQmetrix in March/22 for $14M (closed in May/22) of which they have received $7.5M.
From the 10-Q:
About those one-off headwinds (Q3CC):
An expected $4.2 million run-off in deferred revenue, the $2 million impact from the sale of the DXP and Activation assets earlier this year, $1.8 million in unfavorable revenue impact from foreign exchange
The trend in gross and operating margins is clearly up:
Gross margins rise on cost savings and product mix, which is shifting in favor of the higher-margin personal cloud. Operating costs have been driven down by cost-cutting (and a divestiture). Operational cash flow is already in the black and free cash flow is almost there (the graph is on a TTM basis), it was just a negative $700K in Q3.
The debt in the form of notes carrying a rate of 8.375% interest is a bit of a problem as that amounts to $11M in interest payments a year. The notes expire in 2026.
Then there are $75M of non-convertible series B preferred shares which Riley took as part of the refinancing last year. These fetch a dividend of 9.5% in 2021 rising to 13.5% in 2022 and 14% in 2023, payable each quarter. so that's another $10.5M in dividends a year (from 2023 onwards).
After five years these shares can be redeemed in cash (the $75M plus accumulated dividends) or 1.5x the shares (plus accumulated dividends). No kidding.
Some data:
So the shares trade at 0.94x FY22 EV/S. There is a potential for these series B shares to create havoc as investors (Riley) have the right to redeem them in normal shares at 1.5x $75M + accumulated dividends.
So keep an eye on an item in its accounts called Liquidation value. Apparently, they have been paying the dividends in cash until today as (10-Q, our emphasis):
As of September 30, 2022, the Liquidation Value and Redemption Value of the Series B Preferred Shares was $73.0 million... On April 1, 2022 the Company paid in-kind the accrued Series B Perpetual Non-Convertible Preferred Stock dividend of $2.4 million. On April 18, 2022, the Company made a $2.5 million principal and interest payment to redeem 2,438 shares of Series B Preferred Stock. On May 10, 2022, the Company made an additional $4.4 million principal and interest payment to redeem 4,300 shares of Series B Preferred Stock. On October 3, 2022 the Company paid the accrued Series B Perpetual Non-Convertible Preferred Stock dividend of $2.3 million in form of cash.
But whether they'll be able to keep doing that remains to be seen.
Analysts expect an EPS of $0.20 this year, falling to $0.14 next year, which surprises us given the ongoing improvements, the recent revaluation of the yen and the signed letter of intent with a global tier 1 carrier. In any case, the shares are trading on low multiples.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
If you are interested in similarly small, high-growth potential stocks you could join us at our marketplace service SHU Growth Portfolio, where we maintain a portfolio and a watchlist of similar stocks.
We add real-time buy and sell signals on these, as well as other trading opportunities which we provide in our active chat community. We look at companies with a defensible competitive advantage and the opportunity and/or business models which have the potential to generate considerable operational leverage.
This article was written by
I'm a retired academic with three decades of experience in the financial markets.
Providing a marketplace service Shareholdersunite Portfolio
Finding the next Roku while navigating the high-risk, high reward landscape.
Looking to find small companies with multi-bagger potential whilst mitigating the risks through a portfolio approach.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments