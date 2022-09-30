PulteGroup Inc.: Focused On Generating Returns On Shareholder Value

Jan. 05, 2023 3:42 AM ETPulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)
Vittorio Bertolini profile picture
Vittorio Bertolini
49 Followers

Summary

  • PulteGroup has a very shareholder-oriented capital distribution policy.
  • As rates plateau, I expect the property market to stabilize and demand to pick up again from these recent 25 years' low.
  • Multiples contracted remarkably, offering outstanding growth for a very reasonable price.

Do it yourself (DIY) home renovation concept with dog in hardhat holding hummer in mouth against concrete wall

alexei_tm/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. The share price and the sentiment around the industry is negatively affected by the current inflation, macroeconomic and rates environment.

During

Growth Metrics

SA & Author

Net Debt to EBITDA Ratio

SA & Author

EV/EBITDA Multiple

SA & Author

EBITDA 2032 Forecasting Model

SA & Author

30 Year Mortgage Rates

fred.stlouisfed.org

This article was written by

Vittorio Bertolini profile picture
Vittorio Bertolini
49 Followers
If you aren't willing to own a stock for 10 years, don't even think about owning it for 10 minutes.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PHM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.