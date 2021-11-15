14 High-Yield Blue-Chips Perfect For 2023

Jan. 07, 2023 7:30 AM ETCLX, FTS, FTS:CA, LNT, NVS, NWN, RBGLY, T:CA, TU, UL, WEC, DBMF, EDV, IYK, SCHD, VHT
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Marketplace

Summary

  • The first few months of 2023 could see stocks fall 10% to 23%, and a lot of investors could make disastrous mistakes.
  • Low-volatility high-yield blue-chips are a great way to stay invested and profit from the coming new bull market.
  • These are the 9 best high-yield blue-chips you can buy if you're worried about a crash.
  • They yield a very safe 3.8%, protected by an A-credit rating, 25-year dividend growth streak, and 69th percentile long-term risk management.
  • Combined with 5 ETFs they create the ZEUS Low Volatility portfolio, which yields 4.2%, has 9% long-term return potential, and averages 81% smaller declines than the S&P 500 during bear markets. This portfolio has a 99.51% chance of avoiding bear markets in the next 75 years and is 2,551X less likely to suffer a bear market than the S&P in any given year.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Dividend Kings get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

USD rain on black background

R&A Studio

This article was originally published on Dividend Kings on Wednesday, January 4th, 2023.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2022 was a very bad year for stocks. How bad?

x

Daily Shot

We had the most 2.5+% monthly declines since 1938. Add to this the fact

x

Ben Carlson

x

J Boorman

x

(Source: Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal)

x

(Source: DK Zen Research Terminal)

x

DK Zen Research Terminal

x

DK Zen Research Terminal

x

Bank of America

x

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

x

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

x

Dividends In USD ((Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium))

x

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

x

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

x

DBMF

x

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

x

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

x

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

x

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

x

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

x

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

x

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

x

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

x

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

x

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

x

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

x

JPMorgan Asset Management

x

JPMorgan Asset Management

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 10 model portfolios (all of which are beating the market in this correction)

  • my correction watchlist

  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)

  • real-time chatroom support

  • real-time email notifications of all my retirement portfolio buys

  • numerous valuable investing tools

Click here for a two-week free trial, so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
99.52K Followers
Maximize your income with the world’s highest-quality dividend investments

Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD, EDV, DBMF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns SCHD, EDV, and DBMF in our portfolios.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.