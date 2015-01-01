3 Myths To Debunk About Apple

Jan. 05, 2023 5:12 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)
Liang Zhao, CFA profile picture
Liang Zhao, CFA
1.74K Followers

Summary

  • Apple's revenue growth rate was down to 8% YoY in FY22 as compared to 33% YoY in FY21; but its revenue mix has shifted to unconstrained and high-GM service revenue.
  • Apple's global market share is 17%, lagging Samsung by 4 ppts; but Apple owns about half of the shares in US.
  • Apple invested billions of dollars in Apple TV Plus without yet an ad-go-big plan; but it might be a positive thing that Apple is not rushing for near-term financial outputs.
Apple Store

Nikada/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been faring well relative to other tech stocks. It is currently traded at $126.36, down by just 27% from $172.17 in the past 12 months. Apple is a great company that has created tremendous value for its shareholders. However, a great company might not

This article was written by

Liang Zhao, CFA profile picture
Liang Zhao, CFA
1.74K Followers
I was born and raised in Northeast China, and studied engineering at school. I hold a master's degree in EE from China.My first job was a software engineer at Lucent Technologies based in Beijing. Later I became interested in Finance, studied for CFA, and transitioned to a Business Analyst in FinTech. In that role I was dealing with stock trading data in my day-to-day responsibilities.In 2015 I moved to Evanston, IL. pursuing my full-time MBA at the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University. I interned at UBS Equity Research, took the Asset Management Practicum at Kellogg, and participated in a number of stock pitch competitions. Throughout all those practices I became effective in financial modeling, fundamental research, and investment thesis development. I follow the broad technology sector, and particularly like tech platform businesses. My past five years have been all spent in Digital Advertising. Stock research is still my No.1 hobby. I look forward to sharing more of my thoughts on Ad Tech stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.