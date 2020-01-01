What's On The Horizon For Bright Horizons Family Solutions?

Waterside Insight profile picture
Waterside Insight
82 Followers

Summary

  • Bright Horizons fought off the slump from the pandemic but more structural challenges remain.
  • The company has near-term cash flow weakness.
  • Societal changes could bring about more long-term dynamical change for its childcare centers.

Ready for Art Class!

SolStock/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Bright Horizons (NYSE:BFAM), facing down the challenges in 2020 brought by the pandemic, has been on a healthy recovery path. However, we see challenges remain in its near-term cash flow and long-term supply/demand dynamics from its

BFAM Operating Models

BFAM Operating Models (BFAM Q3 Presentation)

BFAM Care Center Return Analysis

BFAM Care Center Return Analysis (BFAM Q3 Presentation)

BFAM Operating Exp vs Earnings

BFAM Operating Exp vs Earnings (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

BFAM Quarterly Revenue

BFAM Quarterly Revenue (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

BFAM Quarterly Profitability Analysis

BFAM Quarterly Profitability Analysis (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

BFAM Days of Sales Outstanding

BFAM Days of Sales Outstanding (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

BFAM Quarterly Current Ratio

BFAM Quarterly Current Ratio (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

BFAM Financial Overview

BFAM Financial Overview (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

This article was written by

Waterside Insight profile picture
Waterside Insight
82 Followers
We have over 20 years of investment experience in stocks, fixed income, forex, commodities futures, and options with success. We provide independent opinions and insights focused on discovering medium-term investment opportunities. Waterside Insight is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RootBanyan Capital Management LLC.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.