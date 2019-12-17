Bed Bath & Beyond Q3 Earnings Preview: 3 Reasons To Stay Clear

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Marketplace

Summary

  • Bed Bath & Beyond is likely to report a grim Q3 2022 result.
  • 3 reasons why investors should avoid BBBY stock.
  • I also discuss one risk factor against being short this name.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Deep Value Returns get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Bed Bath & Beyond Building Exterior

M. Suhail/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) is about to report its Q3 2022 results next Tuesday, pre-market.

When the last quarter's results came out I wrote an article titled, All the Direction Your Need, where

BBBY price change

BBBY author's work

BBBY SEC filing, Exchange Offer

BBBY SEC filing, Exchange Offer

Price Hike Coming: 9 January 2023

After successively navigating H2 2022 together with insightful stock recommendations in 2021, Deep Value Returns' Marketplace continues to rapidly grow.

Don't Procrastinate, Get in Before The Price Hike

This article was written by

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
40.2K Followers
Offering high potential upside versus the broad market
THANK YOU for all the help that everyone has so kindly offered me, in how to think about businesses from different perspectives.

DEEP VALUE RETURNS: The only Marketplace with real performance. No gimmicks. I provide a hand-holding service. Plus regular stock updates.

We are all working together to compound returns.

WARNING: Any stocks that you feel like buying after discussions with me are your responsibility.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.