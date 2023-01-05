Indexing's Evolution In Indian Markets

Jan. 05, 2023 7:13 AM ET
S&P Dow Jones Indices profile picture
S&P Dow Jones Indices
2.13K Followers

Summary

  • Indexing, also known as index-based or passive investing, has been slowly but steadily growing and transforming asset management and financial markets in India.
  • The benefits of indexing, including transparency, lower costs, and efficiency, have helped fuel the steady growth of indexing in the Indian market.
  • In addition, diversification and exposures to international indices are also making their way into passive or index-based strategies in India.

Businessman using a computer to Concept of fund financial investment management portfolio diversification

Khanchit Khirisutchalual

By Koel Ghosh

Indexing, also known as index-based or passive investing, has been slowly but steadily growing and transforming asset management and financial markets in India. For more than a decade, there has been a strong preference for actively managed funds

SPIVA scorecard performance across the globe

SPIVA India scorecard breakdown

percentage of Indian equity large-cap funds outperformed by the S&P BSE 100

This article was written by

S&P Dow Jones Indices profile picture
S&P Dow Jones Indices
2.13K Followers
At S&P Dow Jones Indices, our role can be described in one word: essential. We’re the largest global resource for index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based upon our indices than any other index provider in the world; with over 1,000,000 indices, S&P Dow Jones Indices defines the way people measure and trade the markets. We provide essential intelligence that helps investors identify and capitalize on global opportunities. S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global, which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.Copyright © 2016 S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, a division of S&P Global. All rights reserved. This material is reproduced with the prior written consent of S&P DJI. For more information on S&P DJI please visitwww.spdji.com. For full terms of use and disclosures please visit www.spdji.com/terms-of-use.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.