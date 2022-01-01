Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Lupkynis Patent Settlement Removes Overhang

Summary

  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals recently announced they have reached a settlement with Sun Pharmaceuticals concerning the patent challenge for Lupkynis. Both companies will dismiss their claims and counterclaims against each other.
  • Following the settlement announcement, AUPH shares jumped up over 30%, and have since climbed to around $6.75 per share. This settlement removes a significant overhang for the company and AUPH.
  • The stock is still down roughly 70% over the past twelve months. I believe AUPH offers a great opportunity for a potential trade or investment at these prices.
  • AUPH was once a rumored acquisition target. The Sun Pharmaceuticals settlement might reignite M&A chatter once again.
  • I have decided to put AUPH on my watch list for Compounding Healthcare. It appears to be a prime candidate for my “Bio Boom” Speculative Portfolio.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) recently announced they have reached a settlement with Sun Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:SMPQY) to dismiss their claims and counterclaims against each other. Now, Aurinia does not have to worry about Sun’s patent challenge for Lupkynis, which was a

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in AUPH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

