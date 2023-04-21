Microsoft Sell-Off: Watch $200

Jan. 05, 2023 7:43 AM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)4 Comments
Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
4.95K Followers

Summary

  • I am not worried about Microsoft as a long-term investment.
  • In the short-term however I believe a fall to $200 is possible, if not guaranteed.
  • At $200, Microsoft will be trading at 5 year lows in terms of multiple, while potentially offering 3 year high yield.

Entrance of Microsoft headquarters building in Issy les Moulineaux near Paris, France

Jean-Luc Ichard

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was one of the best mega-cap stocks of 2022 despite its own 30% fall. Just ask Meta Platforms (META) and Amazon.com (AMZN) investors. Wait, why do I feel like I am talking to myself? Because

This article was written by

Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
4.95K Followers
Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT, AAPL, META, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.