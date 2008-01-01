BND: Well Placed Even As Credit Crunch Risks Rise

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
3.69K Followers

Summary

  • The yield to maturity on the BND's holdings has risen from 3.0% to 4.6% since I last covered the ETF in March 2022.
  • Despite yields rising, long-term inflation expectations have fallen sharply. As a result, the real yield on offer is now almost 2.4% versus zero last year.
  • The risk of a credit crunch is heightened. Should we see further declines in asset prices, this could set in motion a self-feeding scramble for safe assets such as Treasuries.
  • In previous severe credit crunches as seen in 2008 and 2020, the BND has experienced initial weakness due to collapsing corporate bond prices but recovered sharply to post new highs over the following months as credit spreads narrowed, and Treasury yields remained low.

Bonds word in wooden blocks with coins stacked in increasing stacks

Andres Victorero

I first wrote about the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) back in March last year, arguing that the Fed was unlikely to hike rates as aggressively as expected, which should be positive for bond ETFs. Since

Table

Vanguard.com

Chart

BND Share Price (Bloomberg)

Chart

Leading Indicator Index Vs NBER Defined Recessions (Bloomberg, Conference Board, Bloomberg)

Chart

Housing Affordability Index (NAR, Bloomberg)

This article was written by

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
3.69K Followers
I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BND either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.