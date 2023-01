Listen on the go! Subscribe to Wall Street Breakfast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Amazon ( AMZN ) to

lay off over 18K

shares climb

as CEO says company 'hired too many people'. 2022 marks

worst showing for U.S. car sales

in over a decade. Lordstown ( RIDE ) expects ‘

slow rate of production

’ through Q1.

.