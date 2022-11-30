JPST: A Viable Cash Replacement Tool But It Does Have Some Risks

Summary

  • The JPST ETF is marketed as a cash replacement tool with superior yields compared to money market funds.
  • However, its modest portfolio duration of 0.27 years caused it to underperform in 2022.
  • Furthermore, during credit dislocation events like COVID-19, JPST's corporate bond exposure can cause MTM losses.
  • Investors should know and understand these risks before utilizing the JPST fund.

JP Morgan Chase and Co

subman

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is marketed as a cash replacement tool for investment portfolios, offering higher yields than money market funds. While this is true in most scenarios, investors should be aware that JPST's portfolio is not devoid of

JPST is marketed as a cash replacement tool

Figure 1 - JPST is marketed as a cash replacement tool (jpmorgan.com)

JPST portfolio statistics

Figure 2 - JPST portfolio statistics (jpmorgan.com)

JPST asset allocation

Figure 3 - JPST asset allocation (jpmorgan.com)

JPST average maturity and duration

Figure 4 - JPST average maturity and duration (jpmorgan.com)

JPST annual returns

Figure 5 - JPST annual returns (morningstar.com)

The best money market funds according to Forbes

Figure 6 - The best money market funds according to Forbes (forbes.com)

SPRXX portfolio composition

Figure 7 - SPRXX portfolio composition (fidelity.com)

SPRXX annual returns

Figure 8 - SPRXX annual returns (fidelity.com)

JPST suffered significant MTM losses during COVID

Figure 9 - JPST suffered significant MTM losses during COVID (jpmorgan.com)

This article was written by

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

