Advantage Solutions: Long-Term Relationships With Large Brands, And Undervalued

Jan. 05, 2023 9:01 AM ETAdvantage Solutions Inc. (ADV)
Bersit Research profile picture
Bersit Research
123 Followers

Summary

  • In my view, the most appealing about Advantage Solutions is the fact that many large brands out there are long-term clients, bringing recurring revenue streams.
  • I believe that the company’s one-to-one engagement strategies appear promising. I assumed that the company’s know-how, in-store experience, and loyalty programs will bring FCF generation.
  • Even taking into consideration potential risks from new data regulations or unsuccessful technological innovation, the company appears clearly undervalued by the market.

Happy millennial girl holding lots of dollars on orange background

Prostock-Studio/iStock via Getty Images

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV), a sales and marketing company, has accumulated data thanks to long-term relationships with brands over years and has recurrent revenue. I believe that ADV's one-to-one engagement strategies and future successful analysis of shopper

Source: Investor Relations Presentation

Investor Relations Presentation

Source: Investor Relations Presentation

Investor Relations Presentation

Source: Marketscreener.com

Marketscreener.com

Source: 10-Q

10-Q

Source: 10-Q

10-Q

Source: Bersit's DCF Model

Bersit's DCF Model

Source: Bersit's DCF Model

Bersit's DCF Model

This article was written by

Bersit Research profile picture
Bersit Research
123 Followers
Ex-trader in a hedge fund in Europe, I currently research value stocks, and create financial models. Before reading my articles, please make sure that you note the following important information:My content is intended to be used and must be used for information purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment based on your own personal circumstances. You should take independent financial advice from a professional in connection with, or independently research and verify, any information that you find and wish to rely upon, whether for the purpose of making an investment decision or otherwise.I don't offer financial advice. I will not be liable, whether in contract, tort (including negligence) or otherwise, in respect of any damage, expense or other loss you may suffer arising out of such information or any reliance you may place upon such information.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.