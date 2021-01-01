Jefferies Could Look Bad In Upcoming Earnings

Jan. 05, 2023 9:00 AM ETJefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF)
Valkyrie Trading Society
Summary

  • We think Jefferies is a relatively interesting risk as one of the few companies on the market with a large merchant banking portfolio in the process of monetisation.
  • But they are still beholden to the capital markets, and we think things only got worse during the year on that front.
  • The upcoming earnings will be November ended, where debt capital markets and equity capital markets continued to plummet as markets were flatlined, and M&A stayed a grind.
  • Asset management will also contribute little this quarter.
  • However, we think we're approaching the end of US economic woes, and when certainty comes to markets, even before improvement, the merchant banking portfolio as well as revenue centers will come alive.
Jefferies Group headquarters in New York City, USA.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) is an interesting company for anyone with value investor instincts. While the performance has been bad along with the sector in 2022, we think that a positive environment in 2023 is coming.

