LendingClub: Highly Profitable FinTech Bank

Jan. 05, 2023 10:34 AM ETLendingClub Corporation (LC)SOFI4 Comments
IP Banking Research profile picture
IP Banking Research
8.53K Followers

Summary

  • LC is a highly profitable FinTech and online digital bank.
  • I believe a recession is likely in 2023.
  • LC is conservatively reserved and the management team is laser focused on risk management.
  • Whilst there are headwinds in 2023, LC is well-positioned to deliver outstanding ROE.
  • LC remains a conviction buy based on strong fundamentals, growth trajectory and cheap valuation.
LendingClub headquarters in Silicon Valley.

Michael Vi

2022 has been a dismal year for FinTech stocks, to say the least. The bubble has truly deflated.

Chart
Data by YCharts

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) (in green) outperformed on a relative basis in the earlier part of the year but gave away

This article was written by

IP Banking Research profile picture
IP Banking Research
8.53K Followers
Independent banking research focuses on financials, deep value, special situations, and financial arbitrage. Agnostic and apolitical approach for scouring the earth for durable and uncorrelated cashflows that work well in both inflationary and deflationary settings.See my tipranks profile below:https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/ip-banking-researchTo benefit from independent insights and quality analysis from a banking insider - subscribe as a "real-time" follower above.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LC, SOFI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.