Summary

  • 2022 was a tough year for Industrial REITs.
  • The sell-off had little to do with the companies' operating performance, thus creating some genuine bargains.
  • With a favorable supply-and-demand environment and exploding rents, the near-term future looks good for Industrials.
  • This article examines the growth, balance sheet, dividend, and valuation metrics for EGP, an Industrial REIT dividend growth machine.
Warehouse distribution

2022 was a tough year for Industrial REITs, which saw an average total return of (-32.0)%, even worse than the REIT average of (-28.9)%.

List of REIT sectors, in order by total return, with Industrial in 14th place, ahead of only Single Family, Office, and Cannabis

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) fared much like the average Industrial

Chart
list of 18 REIT sectors, with top 3 as described, while Farmland, Morgage, and Hotel REITs bring up the rear

bar chart, depicting data as described in text

line chart showing industrial rents in North America up 17.6%, and globally up 15.4%, with gateway markets leading the way

Company logo

Map of U.S., showing EGP assets concentrated across the southern half of the U.S., with regional offices in Dallas, Atlanta, and Los Angeles, but no assets in New Mexico, Louisiana, Mississippi, or Alabama

table of figures as described in text

table of figures as described in text

pie chart, depicting data as described in text

Factor grades for EGP: Valuation D-, Growth B+, Profitability B+, Momentum C+, Revisions B+

