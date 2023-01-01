Fed Pivot Watch: January 5, 2023

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.82K Followers

Summary

  • The Federal Reserve appears to be approaching the end of its rate hiking policy, based on estimates from the bond market and economic conditions.
  • The Treasury market, however, appears to be anticipating that the end is near for Fed rate hikes, based on the relationship between the Fed funds target rate and the 2-year Treasury yield, which is considered the most sensitive maturity for policy expectations.
  • For the first time in well over a year, the spread between the 2-year yield less the Fed funds rate is more or less zero.

crash of the stock exchanges

franckreporter

The Federal Reserve appears to be approaching the end of its rate hiking policy, based on estimates from the bond market and economic conditions. But there’s a wild card that could derail the forecast: inflation stays elevated for longer than currently

US 2-year Treasury yield vs. Fed Funds effective rate

US 2-year treasury - effective Fed funds spread

Fed funds vs. unemployment rate + consumer inflation rate

James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

