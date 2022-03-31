Bristow Group: Undervalued; New Mass Emergency Communication System Could Present Upside

Jan. 05, 2023 11:29 AM ETBristow Group Inc. (VTOL)
Malak Investment Ideas profile picture
Malak Investment Ideas
2 Followers

Summary

  • Bristow Group's available fleet is of varied aircrafts, with a significant number of helicopters.
  • I am quite optimistic about the new mass emergency communication systems. The adoption of the new digital incident management system may interest certain clients.
  • Bristow reported in the last quarterly report that management continues to evaluate new acquisitions. In my view, if the market appreciates new transactions, the stock price may trend north.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Malak Investment Ideas as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium.

This article was written by

Malak Investment Ideas profile picture
Malak Investment Ideas
2 Followers
I am an ex-trader. Used to work for a large investment bank, I do growth stocks, and I live out of my investments.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VTOL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.