Is NIO Stock A Sell After Fourth Quarter Delivery Announcement?

Jan. 05, 2023 11:32 AM ETNIO Inc. (NIO)3 Comments
The Value Pendulum profile picture
The Value Pendulum
Marketplace

Summary

  • I wasn't impressed with NIO's Q4 and December 2022 deliveries, based on an analysis of its peers' performance and the sales breakdown by vehicle model.
  • NIO isn't my pick for the Chinese EV industry, after considering its recent delivery numbers and expectations that the company might not implement price hikes in 2023.
  • But NIO stock warrants a Hold rating, rather than a Sell, as investor sentiment toward Chinese names has improved and its valuations have already de-rated substantially.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Asia Value & Moat Stocks. Learn More »

NIO logo and the Nio"s user center, NIO House

Andy Feng

Elevator Pitch

My investment rating for NIO Inc.'s (NYSE:NIO) (9866:HK) stock is a Hold.

I previously evaluated NIO's delivery volume metrics for October 2022 with my earlier November 9, 2022 update for the company. This current article discusses NIO's

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking Asia-listed stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e., buying assets at a discount, e.g., net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e., buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!

This article was written by

The Value Pendulum profile picture
The Value Pendulum
9.41K Followers
Uncover cheap stocks, great businesses listed in Asia focusing on HongKong
Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors searching for attractive Asia-listed investment opportunities  with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards both deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders).


Those who believe that the pendulum will move in one direction forever or reside at an extreme forever eventually will lose huge sums. Those who understand the pendulum's behavior can benefit enormously. ~ Howard Marks

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.