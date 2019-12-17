EQT: 4x FCF, Why Natural Gas Is Going To Be Strong In 2023

Jan. 05, 2023 11:57 AM ETEQT Corporation (EQT)2 Comments
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Marketplace

Summary

  • A nuanced analysis that describes the bear and bull case facing natural gas.
  • EQT is priced at around 4x free cash flow on the assumption that natural gas in 2023 will be significantly weaker than in 2022. But I don't buy this argument.
  • I describe the importance of natural gas for the next several years.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Deep Value Returns get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

A female and a male hands holding a large bright light bulb and a dollar sign made of many money bills.

Gearstd

Investment Thesis

EQT (NYSE:EQT) is a cheaply priced natural gas player. That's the headline. The more nuanced analysis describes the bear and bull case facing natural gas.

On the bearish side, we have unseasonably warm weather, together with analysts lowering

EQT's revenue estimates.

EQT's revenue estimates.

Chart
Data by YCharts

EQT Q3 2022 presentation

EQT Q3 2022 presentation

EQT Q3 2022 presentation

EQT Q3 2022 presentation

Price Hike Coming: 9 January 2023

After successively navigating H2 2022 together with insightful stock recommendations in 2021, Deep Value Returns' Marketplace continues to rapidly grow. 

Don't Procrastinate, Get in Before The Price Hike

This article was written by

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
40.21K Followers
Offering high potential upside versus the broad market
THANK YOU for all the help that everyone has so kindly offered me, in how to think about businesses from different perspectives.

DEEP VALUE RETURNS: The only Marketplace with real performance. No gimmicks. I provide a hand-holding service. Plus regular stock updates.

We are all working together to compound returns.

WARNING: Any stocks that you feel like buying after discussions with me are your responsibility.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.