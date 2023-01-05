Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 05, 2023 11:32 AM ETWalgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.06K Followers

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 5, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Tiffany Kanaga - VP, Global IR

Roz Brewer - CEO

James Kehoe - CFO

Rick Gates - SVP, Pharmacy and Healthcare at Walgreens

Conference Call Participants

A.J. Rice - Credit Suisse

George Hill - Deutsche Bank

Elizabeth Anderson - Evercore ISI

Lisa Gill - JPMorgan

Ann Hynes - Mizuho Securities

Michael Cherny - Bank of America

Operator

Good morning. My name is Rob, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Walgreens Boots Alliance First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

Tiffany Kanaga, Vice President of Global Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.

Tiffany Kanaga

Good morning. Thank you for joining us for the Walgreens Boots Alliance Earnings Call for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023. I'm Tiffany Kanaga, Vice President of Global Investor Relations. Joining me on today's call are Roz Brewer, our Chief Executive Officer; and James Kehoe, our Chief Financial Officer; Rick Gates, Senior Vice President of Pharmacy and Healthcare at Walgreens will participate in Q&A. Today's call will be approximately 1 hour in length, including Q&A.

Let me note that all references to the COVID-19 headwind include U.S. vaccines, drive-thru tests and OTC tests. As always, during the conference call, we anticipate making projections and forward-looking statements based on our current expectations. Our actual results could differ materially due to a number of factors, including those listed on Slide 2 and those outlined in our latest Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement after this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.