VVR: A Fixed-Income Fund For Rising Rates

Jan. 05, 2023 12:41 PM ETInvesco Senior Income Trust (VVR)AGG
Summary

  • The Federal Reserve's interest rate tightening scheme has had a negative effect on most fixed-income securities.
  • Invesco Senior Income Trust invests in floating-rate loans, which should prove more resilient to rising rates than traditional bonds.
  • The fund maintains a very well-diversified portfolio to ensure that default risk is fairly minimal.
  • The fund is paying its distribution solely out of net investment income, which should be comforting for risk-averse investors.
  • The fund is trading at a reasonably attractive valuation right now.
hands holding dollar bills in the middle in the car interior on the steering wheel background

alfexe

Without a doubt, the biggest problem faced by Americans over the past year or so has been the incredibly high inflation that has been permeating the economy. This inflation has resulted in nineteen months of negative real income growth and, as

FEDFUNDS 10-Yr.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

AGG 1-Yr. Chart

Seeking Alpha

VVR 1-Yr. Chart

Seeking Alpha

VVR Portfolio Credit Ratings

Invesco

VVR Capital Structure of Loan Portfolio

Invesco

VVR Dividend History

CEF Connect

VVR Distributions by Type

Fidelity Investments

Comments

