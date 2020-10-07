Desktop Metal: Upside If Business Can Meet Consensus Estimates

Jan. 05, 2023 12:44 PM ETDesktop Metal, Inc. (DM)
Vader Capital profile picture
Vader Capital
44 Followers

Summary

  • The legacy manufacturing process is not good enough and DM offers a solution to address this.
  • DM has a global distribution strategy in place.
  • DM's profit margin has room to improve if cost structure is fixed.

Young Designer During His Work In Laboratory

AzmanJaka

Recommendation

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) stock is currently trading at near its all-time low but I think it has the potential for significant upside over the next two years based on consensus estimates. This growth is supported by industry

Chart Description automatically generated

December 22 investor presentation

Graphical user interface Description automatically generated

December 22 investor presentation

A picture containing chart Description automatically generated

December 22 investor presentation

Table Description automatically generated

Author’s own calculations

This article was written by

Vader Capital profile picture
Vader Capital
44 Followers
Ex-long only investor turned business owner. Operate in the real estate and chemicals industry. Read and invest in companies on the side every night. I view investment as a never-ending-journey that allows me to constantly learn new industries and business models. While I am not the best today, I strive to be better with each deep-dive and analysis. Finally, this is a very profitable venture that pays well at the end of the journey if the process is done right.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.