ICSH: Ultra Short-Term, Ultra Low Volatility, But Carries Some Risk

Modern Income Investor profile picture
Modern Income Investor
924 Followers

Summary

  • ICSH is one of several short-term income-oriented ETFs I've covered recently.
  • I'd consider it in the upper half of the set of these I track, though it has its issues.
  • ICSH doesn't go out too far on the yield curve, but it does dip down into the "credit market," e.g. it is not a US Treasury ETF.
  • I can see warming up to ICSH later in the economic cycle, once the threat of a credit mess has either been realized or passed the market by.
  • I'll keep it on the radar, but rate it a Hold for now.

Short-term savings. Piggy bank, calculator and money.

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

By Rob Isbitts

Strategy

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) is a short-term bond ETF. Its portfolio allocates to bonds denominated in US Dollars, and which are rated BBB- or higher by rating services S&P Global

ISCH: On the horizon, this yield's-a-risin'

ICSH: On the horizon, this yield's-a-risin' (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Modern Income Investor profile picture
Modern Income Investor
924 Followers
The concept of Modern Income Portfolios was created by veteran investment strategist Rob Isbitts, a former investment advisor who sold his practice in 2020 to focus on converting his decades of portfolio construction and research into something that could be delivered in a subscription-based format. The result: Modern Income Investor! Modern Income Investor is on a mission to solve the biggest investment challenge of this era: spinning off regular distributions from portfolio profits, while keeping the principal amount intact. This is what securities like corporate bonds and dividend stocks used to do well, but do not anymore. We pursue this by offering subscription-based investment research, model portfolios and timely insights, communicated in a concise, easy-to-use format.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.