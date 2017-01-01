McCormick: Too Spicy For Any Portfolio

Summary

  • Price increases have bolstered sales, but volumes are declining.
  • Margins have eroded due to inflation, a strong dollar, and supply constraints.
  • Dividend yield not compelling in today's rate environment.

McCormick & Company (NYSE:MKC) has a stellar track record for growing its sales and dividend payments. But, the company faces multiple short-term challenges, from lower volumes to increased inventory and margin pressure. Anybody looking to add McCormick

McCormick Annual Revenue and Y/Y Growth Rate (%)

McCormick Annual Revenue and Y/Y Growth Rate (%) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

McCormick Quarterly Revenue and Y/Y Quarterly Revenue Growth Rate (%)

McCormick Quarterly Revenue and Y/Y Quarterly Revenue Growth Rate (%) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

McCormick Q3 2022 Sales Results

McCormick Q3 2022 Sales Results (McCormick & Co. Investor Presentation)

McCormick Q3 2022 Gross Margin

McCormick Q3 2022 Gross Margin (McCormick Investor Presentation)

McCormick & Co. Annual Gross Margin (%)

McCormick & Co. Annual Gross Margin (%) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

McCormick & Co Days' Sales in Inventory

McCormick & Co Days' Sales in Inventory (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

Days Sales in Inventory for KMB, PG, CLX, CAG, SJM, MKC

Days Sales in Inventory for KMB, PG, CLX, CAG, SJM, MKC (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

McCormick & Co Annual Operating Cash Flow

McCormick & Co Annual Operating Cash Flow (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

McCormick & Co Debt-to-EBITDA, Current, and Quick Ratios

McCormick & Co Debt-to-EBITDA, Current, and Quick Ratios (Seeking Alpha)

McCormick & Co. Annual CapEx

McCormick & Co. Annual CapEx (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

McCormick & Co Discounted Cash Flow Model

McCormick & Co Discounted Cash Flow Model (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

McCormick & Co RSI and MFI Technical Indicators

McCormick & Co RSI and MFI Technical Indicators (Seeking Alpha)

Prasanna Rajagopal comes with in-depth knowledge of the technology industry, having spent over 15 years in various sectors of the software industry. Prasanna loves to learn and write about business and investment opportunities in technology, media, retail, and industrial companies. Prasanna has a M.B.A. from UCLA Anderson School of Management, a M.S. in Industrial Engineering from Wichita State University and a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from University of Madras.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO, KMB, CL, PG, MKC, CLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

